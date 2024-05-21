Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,209 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $115,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 22,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

ITW traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $249.22. 253,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,203. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average of $253.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

