JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $16.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

NYSE JPM traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $198.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,217,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,127 shares of company stock worth $198,695,364 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

