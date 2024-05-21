Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Avon Protection Trading Up 1.4 %

LON:AVON traded up GBX 18.51 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,346.51 ($17.11). The company had a trading volume of 102,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,817. Avon Protection has a fifty-two week low of GBX 582 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,408 ($17.90). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,146.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 976.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of £403.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3,059.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVON. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.46) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

