Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after buying an additional 1,649,271 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.32. 801,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

