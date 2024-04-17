Sfmg LLC Acquires 207 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $6,093,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,081,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,454,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $155.95. 6,103,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.77.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

