Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on Azenta
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta
Azenta Trading Down 1.5 %
AZTA stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.39. 113,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,602. Azenta has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
