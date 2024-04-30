Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Grows By 9.5%

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Down 0.2 %

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 5,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth $565,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

