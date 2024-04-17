Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 813 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 686,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,856. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

