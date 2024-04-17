Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,223 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE WRK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

WestRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

