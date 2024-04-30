OneSpaWorld (OSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at $990,248.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 473,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

