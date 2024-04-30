Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $1,334,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.84. 190,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,545. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

