Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 5,131 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 152,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 213,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. 196,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

