DecisionPoint Financial LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.79. 363,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,034. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

