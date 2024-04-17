Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 464,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,533,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

