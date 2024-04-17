2,786,090 Shares in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,786,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,193,000. Franklin FTSE India ETF makes up 2.0% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 26.53% of Franklin FTSE India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $770,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA FLIN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.61. 260,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,385. The company has a market cap of $384.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

