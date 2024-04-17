Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New $16.98 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after buying an additional 19,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 42,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

DLR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.03. 599,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,917. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

