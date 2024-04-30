Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14.
Easterly Government Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.21.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Easterly Government Properties
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.