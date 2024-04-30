Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.14-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.