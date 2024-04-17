Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,734,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,867 shares.The stock last traded at $41.90 and had previously closed at $41.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Relx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Stock Up 0.4 %

Relx Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.526 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $16,120,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Relx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Relx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.