Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.32% of Global-E Online worth $20,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Price Performance

NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 381,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,114. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Global-E Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

