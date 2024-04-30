Cerus (CERS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cerus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cerus has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cerus in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Cerus

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $41,650.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 490,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,058.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 20,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $41,650.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 490,623 shares in the company, valued at $991,058.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 29,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $70,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,516 shares of company stock worth $372,912 in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

