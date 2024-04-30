Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Cable One to post earnings of $10.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $398.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.22 and a 200 day moving average of $505.97. Cable One has a 52 week low of $373.37 and a 52 week high of $768.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $627.80.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

