Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,410 shares of company stock worth $7,984,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. 575,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,588. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.