Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.18. The company had a trading volume of 708,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $204.20. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

