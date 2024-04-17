Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences accounts for about 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,273 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.