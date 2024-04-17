Karen Penrose Purchases 1,110 Shares of Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Stock

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$26.90 ($17.35) per share, with a total value of A$29,859.00 ($19,263.87).
Reece Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Reece Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Reece’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.
About Reece
Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.
Further Reading
