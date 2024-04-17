Slow Capital Inc. Sells 997 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. 1,142,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,337. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

