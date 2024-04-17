Slow Capital Inc. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after buying an additional 90,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.47. 1,850,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.