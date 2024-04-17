iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,484,000 after acquiring an additional 920,742 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,219,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,484,000 after buying an additional 488,294 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.53. 1,672,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,372. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

