TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 315,781 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

