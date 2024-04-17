Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 820,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

