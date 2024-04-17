TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,492 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.67. 678,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,317. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.