WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 963 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,141.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock remained flat at $35.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 48,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,525. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $495.45 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 8.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.87%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.