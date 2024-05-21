Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 591,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,664 shares of company stock worth $24,890,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

