WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. 3,101,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

