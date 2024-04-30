WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ternium by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ternium by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Ternium by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ternium by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Ternium stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 331,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,361. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.32. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

