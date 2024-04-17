iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after buying an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. 1,864,886 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

