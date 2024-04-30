Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,443,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,138 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,403,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,108,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,477. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

