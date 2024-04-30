Auxano Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,738 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,551,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920,943. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

