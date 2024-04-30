Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,330 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises about 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AER. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.49. 2,056,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,797. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $88.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

