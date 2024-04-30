The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the quarter. Mosaic accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mosaic worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.7 %

Mosaic stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. 7,759,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

