Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 3.3%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.33. 16,907,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 53,792,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

