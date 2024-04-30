Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 483,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,107,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

GDX traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. 40,771,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,294,943. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

