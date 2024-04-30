WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 37,072 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,072 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 23.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 33.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 4,330,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,712,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

