Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 229.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,015,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,393,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,223. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.