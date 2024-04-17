U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 490,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,215,000 after purchasing an additional 218,132 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 9,549,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,126. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

