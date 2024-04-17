Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 426,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.6 %

HSII stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. 11,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.