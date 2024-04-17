Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Short Interest Update

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 426,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.6 %
HSII stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. 11,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.38.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
