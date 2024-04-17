DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHX. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 121,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,612,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 304,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,907. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Equities analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

