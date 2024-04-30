Cronos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and approximately $53.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00054190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.