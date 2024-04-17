Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.14. Approximately 2,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 160,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASTH

Astrana Health Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.