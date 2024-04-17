ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 4.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.94. 2,223,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,272,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $166,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

